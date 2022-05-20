The Dewey Lagoon is coming soon: Prestonsburg bringing back the beach with splash playground at Dewey Lake

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Star City is preparing for a splash-filled summer as crews work to bring back the beach at Dewey Lake.

The Dewey Lagoon, a 300-square-foot beach area near the boat ramps at Dewey Lake, will bring a little aquatic action back to the people of Prestonsburg.

“Since then, it’s really been a fishing hole and a place for families still to come,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson. “But (the city) looked at it and said, we can do more. We can bring it back and lift it up even more.”

A floating obstacle course and 250 tons of sand will resurrect a space once called “the beach,” bringing families out for a day on the water.

“Bring your kids out. Bring your family out and enjoy another little flair of Dewey Lake,” said Johnson.

Though the space will be beach-like, Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton said safety is key in a lake environment- so shoes or water shoes will be encouraged on the aquatic playground and lifejackets will be available or inspected on-site by the life guards.

“It is an open lake. We’ve raked, we’ve done everything we could possibly do, when the water was down- but they’ve gotta be prepared,” Stapleton said.

Entrance for the area will be $3 per person, with a $5 fee for anyone taking on the obstacle course.

“We do not have slides, we don’t have the big pillows you jump on that shoots you in the air. We don’t have any of that stuff. But what we do have is we have a good obstacle course.”

According to Stapleton, a similar space is open in Lawrence County and the Star City’s course was purchased from Flannagan Dam in Virginia. The sand was found through connections with Mountain Enterprise, leading Stapleton to highlight community partnerships and their importance in making projects like this a success.

“Big shoutout to them, partnerships, and working together,” he said.

The plan is to have things floating by Memorial Day, with Stapleton saying everything is right on track.

