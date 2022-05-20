Construction begins on downtown Somerset dining experience

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Horse Soldier Bourbon purchased the Goldenberg building in Somerset and will open a smart-casual dining and cocktail restaurant in the space that faces Fountain Square.

This follows Horse Soldier’s historic distillery ground breaking in October 2021. The company’s leadership team embraced this downtown project in addition to performing geotechnical work on the distillery site.

”We owe so much of our freedom to the horse soldiers and all the men and women that have served beside them but their bourbon company has just exploded, they’re doing business all over the world right now, their new distillery is about to be completely under construction,” Chris Girdler, President and CEO of Pulaski County Economic Development Authority said.

Girdler said Horse Soldier Bourbon has led to so many great things and they believe it is just the beginning of many other great things to come in the area.

