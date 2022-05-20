Advertisement

Baseball-size hail hits parts of central Kentucky

"Hail just outside Wilmore."
"Hail just outside Wilmore."(Sandy Struble)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night.

In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs.

People have preserved the hail in their freezers so we were able to take a look at it today and it is unbelievable.

We spoke with a roofing company that’s out surveying the damage the hail left behind and they said it’s like nothing they’ve seen before. They told us many of the homes they’ve seen so far are damaged beyond repair and will need a whole new roof.

They say some people sustained damage to the solar panels on their roofs.

The hail also caused damage to many cars that were parked in driveways and on the street.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
Vanessa Stapleton in recovery.
Father of a former Eric C. Conn client mourns his daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear announces lowest unemployment rate in KY history
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena
Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

Latest News

Hike
“The Real McCoy Trail” coming to Pike County
The Senior Games featured many returning events such as basketball, shuffleboard, and cornhole...
Seniors gather for chance to grab gold at 35th Annual Big Sandy Senior Games
SG
Seniors gather for chance to grab gold at 35th Annual Big Sandy Senior Games - 4pm
Kentucky to get more than $36 million to fight opioid addiction
COVID cases increasing in Kentucky