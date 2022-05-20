ARC Founder and CEO discusses the state of addiction in Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction and Recovery Care (ARC) is a network of 36 treatment centers and recovery facilities across Eastern Kentucky.

For an upcoming edition of Issues & Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley spoke with ARC Founder and CEO, Tim Robinson.

Robinson said he was guided by faith and personal experience following the death of his mother when he founded ARC.

”I was using alcohol to cope with the trauma of her loss,” he told Hensley. “It had a hold of me and the whole idea that we can quit on our own just isn’t the reality with a disease like addiction.”

Today, ARC employs about 1,100 people, but the organization began small.

”There was no plan in the beginning,” Robinson said. “We were just trying to get a 16-bed grassroots ministry open back in 2008 when we started. We opened the first facility, Karen’s Place, in 2010.”

In April, Robinson attended Operation Unites Prescription Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit. There he spoke with the nation’s Director of Drug Control Policy, Rahul Gupta.

”He realizes this is going to take a comprehensive approach,” Robinson said.

An approach Robinson said includes finding employment for people in active recovery, supporting law enforcement and advocating treatment, recovery and prevention at an early age.

”Many people are people with a brain disease that have fallen into addiction that need help, that need a way out and I’ve never seen anybody too far gone to recover,” he said.

Hensley noted that before the pandemic, yearly overdose rates were on the decline, but that the pandemic seems to have reversed that trend.

Robinson said he hopes ARC will help bring the numbers back down in the months and years ahead.

You can catch the full episode of Issues & Answers Monday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT.

For people battling addiction, ARC manage an Addiction Help Hotline at (888) 815-4330.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.