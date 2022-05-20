Advertisement

14th, 16th Region softball draws completed

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy district tournament week, the 14th and 16th Region softball tournaments are set.

The 14th Region softball tournament will be played at Wolfe County. The first round will be played on Monday and Tuesday, with the semifinals played on Thursday and the championship on Saturday, May 28.

The 16th Region softball tournament will be played at Morgan County. The first round will be played on Saturday with the semifinals and championship to be played on Monday and Tuesday.

14TH REGION SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (ALL GAMES AT WOLFE COUNTY):

Monday:

Lee County vs. Wolfe County (5:30 p.m.)

Hazard vs. Letcher Central (7:30 p.m.)

Tuesday:

Breathitt County vs. Estill County (5:30 p.m.)

Knott Central vs. Perry Central (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday:

Perry/Knott vs. Wolfe/Lee (5:30 p.m.)

Estill/Breathitt vs. Letcher/Hazard (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday:

Championship at 4 p.m.

16TH REGION SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (ALL GAMES AT MORGAN COUNTY):

Saturday:

Morgan County vs. Boyd County (11 a.m.)

Rowan County vs. Lewis County (1 p.m.)

Raceland vs. Bath County (3 p.m.)

Ashland vs. East Carter (5 p.m.)

Monday:

Lewis/Rowan vs. Boyd/Morgan (5 p.m.)

EC/Ashland vs. Bath/Raceland (7 p.m.)

Tuesday:

Championship at 6 p.m.

