Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music legend Wynonna Judd is heading to Lexington!

The singer announced a new date for “The Judds: Final Tour.”

The date for her Lexington concert is Saturday, October 29, 2022. The singer will wrap up the tour at Rupp Arena.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of fame Sunday, May 1. However, Naomi died just one day before.

Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd, along with other celebrities, honored Naomi at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville this past weekend.

You can get tickets to the Lexington date here. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

