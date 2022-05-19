WSAZ Investigates | Kings Island removes Slingshot ride

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When a teenager in Florida died after investigators say he fell from a drop tower ride, WSAZ started digging into safety protocols at amusement parks in our local region. In April, we took our questions to the Ohio Department of Agricultures Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.

“Obviously, the situation in Florida is a tragic event and anytime we see anything like that across the country, we look to see if there are any rides in Ohio that are made by that same manufacturer or are the same type of ride,” Miran said.

At the start of the 2022 season, Kings Island and Cedar Point had a different type of ride that was made by the same manufacturer as the ride in Florida. It is the Slingshot catapult ride.

On Wednesday, May 18, photos posted by Kings Island visitors began circulating on social media showing an empty space where the Slingshot once stood. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed that the Slingshot at Kings Island is closed. By late afternoon on Wednesday, April 18, the Slingshot was removed from the list of attractions on Kings Island’s website.

In an email, a Kings Island spokesperson said, “Kings Island has made the decision to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans.”

A spokesperson for Cedar Point says that its Slingshot ride is still in operation.

