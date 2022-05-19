Advertisement

State, local leaders join Windstream to unveil mural in honor of Military Appreciation Month in Somerset

Windstream Communications
By Ethan Sirles and Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state and local leaders joined officials with Windstream to unveil a new piece of artwork in Somerset.

The officials were joined by veterans for unveiling on the Windstream local retail store in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

Leaders also gathered letters for local veterans at the event.

We will have more information this afternoon on WYMT.

