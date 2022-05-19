Severe weather chances continue today, heavy rain threat increases in the south

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have another severe threat day on the table and all modes are included. Stay weather aware and be ready for anything.

Today and Tonight

Heavy rain and some stronger storms fell overnight, so some of you could wake up to some localized flooding issues, depending on how long the rain sat over your area. So far, that problem has been mainly confined to our southern counties. Remember, do NOT drive through any flooded roads. It is NEVER worth putting your life and the lives of others in danger just to get somewhere faster. Turn around. Please. Some areas still have the potential to see several inches of rain today if cells stall out over specific areas. The Weather Prediction Center has downgraded most of our region to a marginal (1 out of 4) risk for excessive rain today, but don’t let your guard down yet.

The Weather Prediction Center has downgraded us from a slight to marginal risk of excessive rainfall for Thursday, May 19th. Do not let your guard down though. High water issues are still possible. (WYMT Weather)

Chances for showers and storms will be around off and on all day depending on where you are located. The latest Storm Prediction Center update has most of our region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather which means everything from damaging winds to heavy rain to hail and even isolated brief spin-up tornadoes are possible. I tried to stress it yesterday and I will stress it again today, you NEED a way to get weather alerts and know where your county is on a map.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Thursday. The further north you go, the less likely it is you see the worst storms. (WYMT Weather)

The WYMT weather app is a great tool to have in your toolkit. Not only will it give you any alert that is issued instantly, but it will also put a blue dot over your geographic location on the radar to let you know where you are in relation to any storms. You can also hit the play button on the radar tab and it will let you know which direction they are moving. A NOAA weather radio is also a great thing to have to give you instant alerts when warnings are issued.

Before you even ask, we do not have a timing map for these storms, because models are not handling them well at all. We are into the time of the year when storms can literally come out of nowhere and form anywhere. This is why we are asking you to stay vigilant all day long. The atmosphere is already unstable so one cell could blow up quickly if it gets going. The threat is all day long. We will be here to track anything that moves in and alert you quickly. Highs will climb into the low to mid-80s this afternoon.

Tonight, our storm chances slowly decrease and skies should start to clear out late. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Thankfully, we get a break from the storms and a return to the sunshine on Friday. The bad news is that we crank up the heat. All models are now forecasting highs in the low 90s and it could be breezy at times. Dew points will also be higher, so not only will the air be hot, it will feel hot. Your heat precautions will be super important, especially if you plan on spending an extended amount of time outside. Sunscreen is your friend and you definitely need to stay hydrated.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

That heat will continue into the first part of the weekend with highs staying in the upper 80s on Saturday. Scattered chances for showers and storms will return and some of those could be strong to severe, especially late in the day. The second half of the weekend looks a little better temperature-wise, but conditions will still be soggy at times. Stay weather aware both days.

We start the new week the way we ended the old one, with scattered chances for showers and storms. The good news is that it will be somewhat cooler with highs struggling to get to 70 on Monday. We rebound back to 80 by Tuesday and stay there through most of next week.

