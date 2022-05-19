Advertisement

Severe Weather Alert Day continues with more strong storms, heavy rain possible Thursday evening

The early afternoon update from the Storm Prediction Center pushed the level 2 out of 5 severe...
The early afternoon update from the Storm Prediction Center pushed the level 2 out of 5 severe risk throughout our region. It also added a level 3 risk out near Louisville.(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yesterday was just round one of strong to severe thunderstorms around the mountains. Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as more strong storms could move into the mountains this evening.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Not only is our Level 2 severe risk in place, it is larger in area than yesterday’s, covering nearly the entire southern half of the viewing area. As storms move in from the west, the main severe weather threat looks to be damaging winds should storms form in the area. Storms, if they form, and there is no guarantee that they do, would likely form into a line with those gusty winds the main threat. Otherwise, breezy and muggy overnight with lows down into the upper 60s.

Summer says hello as we head into the day on Friday, rain will temporarily move out of the region, leaving just hot and humid conditions in it’s wake. We’ve got highs in the lower 90s possible, which would tie or break records around the region. Partly cloudy skies develop overnight as we fall back to near 70° for a low.

The Weekend and Beyond

More showers and storms enter the forecast as another frontal boundary works into the region for the weekend timeframe. Right now, it would appear we start Saturday out with a mix of sun & clouds, with showers and thunderstorms potentially bubbling up during the afternoon hours as high temperatures once again top out in the middle and upper 80s. Some of these storms could be strong as well, with damaging winds and heavy rain again the main threats. Storms continue to push through overnight and into early Sunday as our cold front moves slowly through the region.

It’s possible that we warm up into the upper 70s late Sunday morning before our storms push out of the region, dropping temperatures back into the lower to middle 70s for highs in the afternoon and into Monday with only stray storm chances remaining. A more typical summerlike pattern works into the region for the middle and latter half of next week with highs in the upper 70s with spotty afternoon storms.

