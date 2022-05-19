Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
Vanessa Stapleton in recovery.
Father of a former Eric C. Conn client mourns his daughter
Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale

Latest News

Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple...
Sheriff: Mother, daughter arrested after assaulting ‘bullying’ students at school