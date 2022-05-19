Advertisement

School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student

The victim's father says his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing after the incident. (WHAM via CNN)
By WHAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREECE, N.Y. (WHAM) - A New York school bus monitor is facing charges over accusations he put his hands around the neck of a 7-year-old student.

Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore, a school bus monitor for the Greece Central School District, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. The district earlier placed him on leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 7-year-old victim’s mother called police after her son reported the incident Monday.

A school resource officer worked with the district to interview everyone involved and review video evidence from the bus.

Abdul Bounds, the victim’s father, said his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing after the incident.

“What went through my head was ‘what person in their mind would grab a 7-year-old little boy by his neck then laugh about it and say this is how we play?’ Who plays with kids like that?... I want answers, and I want them now,” Bounds said.

Bounds says he believes Peritore should have been fired immediately.

A spokesperson for the district says time is needed to review the charges and ensure due process is followed.

Copyright 2022 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

Latest News

An 18-year-old died after sand collapsed on him and his sister at a New Jersey beach.
18-year-old dies after hole at beach collapses
Corbin Police Department mourns loss of K9 officer
Corbin Police Department mourns loss of K9 officer
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe...
Severe weather chances continue today, heavy rain threat increases in the south
The victim's father says his son was left with marks around his neck and had trouble swallowing...
'I want answers': Father of boy allegedly choked on school bus speaks