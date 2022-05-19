Advertisement

Rescue Squad: Kayaker has seizure on Rockcastle River

(Photos: London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say they were called to a home along the Rockcastle River in London by the Pongo Fire Department for overdue kayakers.

While on their way to the home on Somerset Road, they say they learned one woman in the group was having a seizure.

Crews found the kayakers about two miles upstream and helped lead them to the 1956 Bridge where she could be further evaluated by medical personnel.

No word on her current condition.

