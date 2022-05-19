Advertisement

Red Bird’s Mackenzie Lawson signs with Shawnee State

Mackenzie Lawson signed with Shawnee State (OH) on Thursday.
Mackenzie Lawson signed with Shawnee State (OH) on Thursday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many signings as unique as the one at Red Bird Mission School on Thursday morning.

Cardinals track star Mackenzie Lawson signed her letter of intent to continue her career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“It felt really, really good. I’ve thrown forever and I’m just excited to keep going.,” said Lawson.

Lawson holds several school records in discus and power throw, including a top 10 finish in the state All “A” track meet as a freshman in 2019.

