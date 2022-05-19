Red Bird’s Mackenzie Lawson signs with Shawnee State

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many signings as unique as the one at Red Bird Mission School on Thursday morning.

Cardinals track star Mackenzie Lawson signed her letter of intent to continue her career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio.

“It felt really, really good. I’ve thrown forever and I’m just excited to keep going.,” said Lawson.

Lawson holds several school records in discus and power throw, including a top 10 finish in the state All “A” track meet as a freshman in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.