Project to widen Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County is six months ahead of schedule

By Jayde Saylor
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County was awarded to construction six months ahead of schedule for the Mountain Parkway expansion project.

Completing this project is at the top of Governor Andy Beshear’s to-do list.

”Governor Beshear, when he asked me to take this job, right after he was elected, he said to me now Jim, I’ve got a big priority in eastern Kentucky and that is completing the Mountain Parkway,” Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Secretary said.

The project came in under the states budget at just over 97 million dollars. The budget was $100 million.

”The governor has said he wants this project completed and he wants it completed soon, of course with quality and safely,” Gray said. ”I’m optimistic that the project can get completed even earlier than that.”

The Wolfe County Segment is the final piece to making the current parkway four lanes for 78 continuous miles.

”It’s so important for the people of eastern Kentucky, it’s so important for the economy of eastern Kentucky, it really does, in a very meaningful way, it removes geographical barriers,” Gray said.

The expansion is set to be a five year project.

