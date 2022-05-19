Noah Thompson’s employer praises the Lawrence County native

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the “American Idol” experience, Noah Thompson was working for Addiction Recovery Care (ARC).

He is still employed at ARC, but on-leave for the contest.

The Founder and CEO of ARC, Tim Robinson spoke with WYMT’s Steve Hensley for a taping of Issues & Answers on Thursday.

Robinson said the humble man you see on the show worked in landscaping for ARC before moving in carpentry.

He said Thompson was doing that work right up until the most recent time he needed leave his native Lawrence County for Hollywood.

“Being this, this kid from Eastern Kentucky that cares about people, cares about his family, cares about everybody around him, cares about his little boy, Walker. That’s who he is,” said Robinson. “That’s who he is 365 days a year and I think that’s why America has fell in love with him.”

Thompson competes in the “American Idol” finale on Sunday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m.

You can catch the latest Issues & Answers Monday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT.

