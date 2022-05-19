Miss Survivor or Beyond the Edge due to Severe Weather?: When WYMT will rebroadcast covered programming

(WYMT) - Due to Tornado warnings in much of the I-75 Corridor the WYMT Weather team broke into regularly scheduled CBS programming, notably Survivor and Beyond the Edge, to get necessary safety information to people in these areas.

For those of you who wish to either watch these shows or record them to view at a later time, you can do so beginning at 1:37 a.m. Thursday on WYMT.

The portions of both programs covered up on WYMT will be shown at this time.

