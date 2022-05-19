Advertisement

Marshall Todd wins Pulaski County Judge-Executive race

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s primary election, a new Pulaski County Judge-Executive will be sworn in next year.

Marshall Todd is the Pulaski County Judge-Executive elect, beating incumbent Steve Kelley by more than four thousand votes.

Todd said he was thrilled and surprised by the voter turnout for him.

”The margin of victory was very unanticipated,” he said “We didn’t think it would be nothing like that. We expected a close race, but it turned out great, a 4,500 vote margin, we just never anticipated that.”

Todd said when he takes office in January, he hopes he can provide open and honest government for the people of Pulaski County.

