Lexington students create Horse Mania foal

Students at Lexington’s Harrison Elementary have created their own version of Horse Mania!
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at Lexington's Harrison Elementary have created their own version of Horse Mania!

The foal’s name is Downtown Lex.

Almost 200 students participated in the art project and used tissue paper to form an aerial grid of Lexington. The art reflects a mapped out version of their neighborhood with the assistance of Google Maps.

Harrison Elementary’s art teacher says he’s thrilled to expose his students to this form of art.

“To give my students who live in the downtown area an opportunity to participate in such a grand event, to see themselves as individual artists is a blessing,” art teacher Jeffery Hale said.

Horse Mania is a public art display presented by Lex Arts. A public viewing of dozens of decorated horses and foals will be on the grounds of Ashland at the Henry Clay Estate June 16-18.

