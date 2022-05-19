Advertisement

Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly

Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly(Credit: The Barnyard Venue)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music singer and Knott County native Tyra Madison will open for Nelly this weekend!

The concert is Saturday, May 21 at The Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky.

Tyra is known for her chart topping song, “Right Girl Wrong Time.”

In January 2021, she told WYMT she enjoyed expressing herself through songs.

You can download her music on iTunes and Spotify as well as her various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

This week, she sat down with our sister station WKYT for a segment on Everyday Kentucky.

You can buy tickets to the concert here.

