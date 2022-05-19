KHSAA completes baseball, softball state tournament draws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA completed draws for both baseball and softball state tournaments on Thursday.
The state baseball tournament will be played at Kentucky Proud Park on the UK campus. The first round and quarterfinals will take place from June 2-4, with the semifinals and championship taking place on June 11-12. Dates and times for first round games will be released at a later date.
The region draws are below:
9th vs. 3rd
4th vs. 11th
16th vs. 12th
6th vs. 8th
1st vs. 14th
15th vs. 10th
5th vs. 13th
7th vs. 2nd
The state softball tournament will be played at John Cropp Stadium, also on the UK campus. The first round will be played on June 3-4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship being played on June 10-12. Specific dates and times will be announced at a later date.
The region draws are below:
10th vs. 16th
11th vs. 12th
5th vs. 1st
6th vs. 13th
9th vs. 4th
8th vs. 2nd
3rd vs. 14th
7th vs. 15th
