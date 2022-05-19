Advertisement

KHSAA completes baseball, softball state tournament draws

Photo: Regina Rickert
Photo: Regina Rickert(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA completed draws for both baseball and softball state tournaments on Thursday.

The state baseball tournament will be played at Kentucky Proud Park on the UK campus. The first round and quarterfinals will take place from June 2-4, with the semifinals and championship taking place on June 11-12. Dates and times for first round games will be released at a later date.

The region draws are below:

9th vs. 3rd

4th vs. 11th

16th vs. 12th

6th vs. 8th

1st vs. 14th

15th vs. 10th

5th vs. 13th

7th vs. 2nd

The state softball tournament will be played at John Cropp Stadium, also on the UK campus. The first round will be played on June 3-4, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship being played on June 10-12. Specific dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The region draws are below:

10th vs. 16th

11th vs. 12th

5th vs. 1st

6th vs. 13th

9th vs. 4th

8th vs. 2nd

3rd vs. 14th

7th vs. 15th

