High School Scoreboard - May 18, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District action is windwing down in the first week of the postseason. Here are all the scores that have been reported to WYMT or the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Somerset 2, Rockcastle County 1 (47th District Championship)

Wayne County 10, Southwestern 0 (48th District Championship/5 innings)

Middlesboro 6, Harlan County 1 (52nd District Championship)

Estill County 1, Powell County 1 (56th District Championship/Suspended in 5th inning)

Paintsville 11, Johnson Central 3 (57th District Championship)

Lawrence County 3, Prestonsburg 1 (58th District Championship)

SOFTBALL

Knox Central 10, Pineville 9 (51st District Championship)

Letcher Central 13, Knott Central 2 (53rd District Championship)

Perry Central 11, Hazard 0 (54th District Championship/5 innings)

Pike Central 8, Belfry 1 (60th District Championship)

Lawrence County 11, Shelby Valley 3

Magoffin County 6, Martin County 3 (3 innings)

