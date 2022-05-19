Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 18, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District action is windwing down in the first week of the postseason. Here are all the scores that have been reported to WYMT or the KHSAA by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Somerset 2, Rockcastle County 1 (47th District Championship)

Wayne County 10, Southwestern 0 (48th District Championship/5 innings)

Middlesboro 6, Harlan County 1 (52nd District Championship)

Estill County 1, Powell County 1 (56th District Championship/Suspended in 5th inning)

Paintsville 11, Johnson Central 3 (57th District Championship)

Lawrence County 3, Prestonsburg 1 (58th District Championship)

SOFTBALL

Knox Central 10, Pineville 9 (51st District Championship)

Letcher Central 13, Knott Central 2 (53rd District Championship)

Perry Central 11, Hazard 0 (54th District Championship/5 innings)

Pike Central 8, Belfry 1 (60th District Championship)

Lawrence County 11, Shelby Valley 3

Magoffin County 6, Martin County 3 (3 innings)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

Latest News

Bentley played in all 28 games for Letcher Central this season, racking up 244 points.
Letcher Central’s Bodie Bentley signs with Alice Lloyd basketball
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 17, 2022
RIley Turner signs with Alice Lloyd.
Jackson City’s Riley Turner signs with Alice Lloyd
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 16, 2022