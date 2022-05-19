‘A hero remembered never dies’: First responders gather in Pike County for ‘Police Week’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week, or “Police Week”, the Pikeville Police Department, KSP Post 9, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, as well as many other first responders and their families gathered at Bob Amos Park on May 19 for food and fellowship, and to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It’s a solemn period, but we also try to have fun,” said Pikeville PD PIO Tony Conn. “Be able to sit down in peace and eat together and have a little camaraderie. We never get to see each other much, we’re always on calls back and forth.”

One of many officers across the nation who have been killed in the line of duty is Pikeville PD’s own Scotty Hamilton, who died in 2018.

“We want to make sure his memory lives on,” said Officer Conn, “and all the memories of the line-of-duty death officers across the nation, the state, and our county. A hero remembered never dies, so we want to make sure everybody remembers these people.”

City officials were also in attendance to show their support and gratitude to the men and women who protect their community.

“Days like this, hanging out with these guys and everything, law enforcement from all over the area,” said Pikeville city commissioner Steve Hartsock. “They’re all up here having a great time today and I’m glad they invited us to let us take a small part in it.”

Officials from Pikeville Independent Schools also came to thank local law enforcement for being great role models for students and show their appreciation for those who risk their lives daily.

“We know the sacrifice that they make and the sacrifice their families make every day and so we appreciate that,” said Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent David Trimble. “We are happy anytime we have the opportunity to celebrate the work that they do and to remember those who have done this work before.”

The Pikeville Police Department placed wreaths at several locations on Wednesday in remembrance of fallen officers. (WYMT)

The Pikeville Police Department also placed wreaths at the graves of Scotty Hamilton, Alonzo Robinson, and the Pike County Fallen Officers Memorial on Wednesday, May 18.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.