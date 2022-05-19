Gov. Andy Beshear announces lowest unemployment rate in KY history

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to make what he called a “historic announcement”.

Beshear opened by saying Kentucky’s unemployment rate was officially at its lowest in the Commonwealth’s history.

According to the Governor, the state’s 3.9% unemployment rate comes after one year of major success for the state in terms of the economy.

He also announced a slew of more than 250 new high-paying jobs coming to Clark County in the near future.

