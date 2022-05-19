Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces lowest unemployment rate in KY history

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to make what he called a “historic announcement”.

Beshear opened by saying Kentucky’s unemployment rate was officially at its lowest in the Commonwealth’s history.

According to the Governor, the state’s 3.9% unemployment rate comes after one year of major success for the state in terms of the economy.

He also announced a slew of more than 250 new high-paying jobs coming to Clark County in the near future.

You can watch the news conference below.

Beshear will also be holding his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon. We will have a livestream available when that begins.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear comments on a “historic” moment in Ky. history
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena
The early morning update from the Storm Prediction Center pushed the level 2 out of 5 severe...
Severe weather chances continue today, heavy rain threat increases in the south
Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly
Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly