Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

Latest News

Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain
Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly
Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol