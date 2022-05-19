Families in cleanup process following severe storms in Casey County

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe thunderstorms blew through several Kentucky counties Wednesday night, bringing hail and strong winds.

“It was really scary and so we’ve got quite a bit of damage,” Casey County resident Bernice Allen said.

People who live in Casey County said the storm was quick, but the cleanup won’t be.

“There’s a lot of work. A lot of work. Yeah, it’ll take a lot hours,” Susie and Johnny Allen said.

The winds were so strong, they ripped the roof right off of Deloris Sallee’s home.

“We were sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, I heard something pop, it was like a stick breaking and all of a sudden here comes my roof down,” Sallee said.

Sallee said the wind carried parts of her roof 300 feet into a nearby field.

“And I could not believe that went that far. I seen it going. I mean it was just like it was right here in the air and then it just took it right out,” Sallee said.

Members of the community are coming together to help one another clean up the mess the storms left behind.

“My neighbors are really good neighbors I have to say that. They’ll help you when you need it,” Allen said.

