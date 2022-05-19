Advertisement

Corbin Police Department mourns loss of K9 officer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

In a Facebook post, department officials said 12-year-old Luka suffered health issues recently.

The officer began serving at the police department in 2011 after being at the Little Rock K9 academy in Arkansas.

Corbin Police Department Major Coy Wilson was his first handler.

Luka was a certified patrol and narcotics detection K9.

Wilson described Luka as an “easy going patrol dog.”

Patrolman Estes Rhodes was Luka’s final handler.

The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

