Click It or Ticket It campaign beginning next week

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When you get behind the wheel of a car it could be easy to forget to buckle up.

Eastern Kentucky police officers are reminding drivers and passengers of the Click It or Ticket It campaign. It is what Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle calls an educational and enforcement campaign.

“The overall goal of this thing is not to write tickets, but to get people to wear their seatbelts,” he said. “Perry County leads the entire state in unbelted fatalities over the last few years.”

State data shows that 806 people died in car crashes last year.

”A lot of traffic accidents, they would be minor traffic accidents, we’ve seen that’s been fatalities if they would have just been buckled up,” he said. “People would’ve walked away from that wreck just fine.”

15 thousand lives are saved each year by wearing a seatbelt. In Kentucky, 609 people inside cars died. More than half were not wearing seat belts.

”In this campaign, the Department of Highway Safety, the people that supply us grant money, they really urge you, they want you to write tickets,” he added.

If they do write a ticket, they hope it saves a life.

“Takes about three seconds, it could mean your life and that your family will have you around for a while,” he said.

