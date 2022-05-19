13th, 15th Region baseball draws completed

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a busy district tournament week, the 13th and 15th Region baseball tournaments are set.

The 13th Region baseball tournament will be played at the division winners in the first round on Monday before the semifinals and finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday at South Laurel.

The 15th Region baseball tournament will be played at Belfry. The first round will be played on Monday and Tuesday, with the semifinals and finals to be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

13TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Monday:

Harlan County at Clay County (6 p.m.)

Corbin at Knox Central (6 p.m.)

Barbourville at Middlesboro (6 p.m.)

Jackson County at Whitley County (6 p.m.)

Tuesday (all games at South Laurel):

Knox/Corbin vs. Clay/Harlan Co. (5:30 p.m.)

Jackson/Whitley vs. B’ville/M’boro (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday (at South Laurel):

Championship at 6 p.m.

15TH REGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (ALL GAMES AT BELFRY)

Monday:

Shelby Valley vs. Paintsville (5:30 p.m.)

Pike Central vs. Lawrence County (8 p.m.)

Tuesday:

Johnson Central vs. Belfry (5:30 p.m.)

Prestonsburg vs. Pikeville (8 p.m.)

Wednesday:

Lawrence/PCC vs. Paintsville/SV (5:30 p.m.)

Pikeville/P’burg vs. Belfry/JC (8 p.m.)

Thursday:

Championship (TBD)

