Advertisement

11-foot alligator found in family pool

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida family woke up to find a surprise visitor, a nearly 11-foot alligator.

They found the gator swimming in their pool recently in Punta Gorda, Florida.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the alligator weighed 550 pounds.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool.

The family says the alligator tore through a screen to get to the water for a swim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
Vanessa Stapleton in recovery.
Father of a former Eric C. Conn client mourns his daughter

Latest News

The early afternoon update from the Storm Prediction Center pushed the level 2 out of 5 severe...
Severe weather chances continue today, heavy rain threat increases in the south
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp’s jealousy, substance abuse recounted by friends
Rosmarie was the first daughter of Austrian naval Capt. Georg von Trapp and Maria von Trapp,...
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies
Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe