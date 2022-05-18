Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Severe Weather Alert Day is in place as we are watching the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re keeping close eye on a warm front advancing into the mountains from the south. This warm front is not only introducing warm and moist air back to the mountains, but it’s serving as a track for showers and thunderstorms to follow along as they move into the mountains. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side as we have plenty of unstable air around the mountains. The greatest threat for damaging winds and heavy rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours as highs climb into the lower to middle 80s. Most of the area remains under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather with a Level 2 Slight Risk sneaking into our western counties.

Showers and storms will continue to roam the mountains overnight, though the severe threat will diminish somewhat after dark. It will still be mild and muggy overnight as our warm air continues surging in. Lows fall back into the middle 60s. Temperatures start surging into the middle 80s for daytime highs on Thursday as a smaller, but still present, storm chance allows more sunshine to filter through the overcast. That will help charge the atmosphere yet again as areas south of the Mountain Parkway have been placed under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms yet again. Showers and storms diminish with the setting of the sun as we fall back to a muggy low in the middle to upper 60s.

Into the Weekend

Summer lovers rejoice, because the hazy, hot, and humid weather works into the region for the day on Friday. High pressure will briefly take control of the weather picture, allowing for plenty of sunshine and highs surging to near 90 degrees! This would easily break the record high at Jackson (87, 1996) and tie it at London (1977). Clouds will try to work back in overnight as lows only fall back to near 70.

We’re keeping an eye on another front that could bring showers and storms back to the forecast as we head into the weekend, with the possibility for a few stronger storms on the table, mainly Saturday, as highs once again get up into the upper 80s. Models are still iffy on when this front moves through, but if it comes through early enough on Sunday, it will certainly drag highs back down to seasonable levels or below in the 70s as we clear out to finish the weekend and head into next week. Storm chances and seasonal temperatures return with another boundary by the middle of next week.

