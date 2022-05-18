Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While our post-election day roller coaster ride may be over, the weather one is just beginning.

Today and Tonight

Wednesday will start fairly quiet with temperatures in the 50s, dry conditions and even some sunshine. Unfortunately, storm chances will ramp up this afternoon and tonight. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded the I-75 and Lake Cumberland corridors to a level 2 out of 5 slight risk. Our entire region is under a risk for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk for late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. (WYMT Weather)

While strong wind, hail and heavy rain are the main concerns, isolated quick spin-up tornadoes are possible in the counties in yellow. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts if they are issued, like the WYMT weather app. Those storms could start to fire as early as 2 to 3 p.m. in the west and work their way west throughout the evening and overnight hours. Stay weather aware.

Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s this afternoon and drop into the mid to upper 60s tonight.

Extended Forecast

Unfortunately, we have more chances for severe weather on Thursday. Most of the region is once again under a level 1 out of 5 risk for strong storms.

The Storm Prediction Center Day 2 outlook has parts of the region under a level 1 out of 5 risk for Thursday, May 19th. (WYMT Weather)

Wind, hail and heavy rain look to be our main threats as we see waves of storms continue to roll across our area in scattered form. Those should start to wrap up by early Thursday night before the skies start to clear out. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping to around 70 overnight.

On Friday, we could break the record high under sunny skies. The record at NWS Jackson is 87­°. Our forecast high is 91°. It is going to be a steamy day, for sure. Make sure you take your heat precautions, especially if you are spending time outside. Stay hydrated.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Scattered storm chances return this weekend with highs falling into the upper 80s on Saturday and into the 70s on Sunday.

