Advertisement

Remote Area Medical asking for volunteers for free pop-up clinic in Hazard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will be hosting a free pop-up clinic in Hazard on June 11th and 12th.

RAM is asking for General Support Volunteers to help with the set-up and tear-down of the Clinic, and to help assist patients with registration and mobility.

RAM is also hosting a free pop-up clinic this weekend in Emory, VA. Medical services being offered include vision, dental, hearing, chest X-rays and more. '

The Emory clinic will be May 21st and 22nd.

Kim Faulkinbury is the Clinic Coordinator for the Emory and Hazard clinics.

“Our clinics are free to anyone and everyone that feels they need care, completely free. We do not ask for ID, income or insurance information, no social security number needed.” Said Faulkinbury.

The Hazard clinic will feature general medical, vision, dental, hearing, and women’s care.

“Our medical services actually vary a lot from clinic to clinic, and we are fortunate in the Hazard area to have a lot of resources that are coming to bare on the clinic.” She said.

Folks will also be able to get mental health counseling, as well as smoking cessation at the Hazard clinic.

Those interested in volunteering can go here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
AP: Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker to face off in November election
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead

Latest News

A funeral was help to honor the life and service K-9 Link did for Eastern Kentucky
Pineville Police Department making effort to build relationship with young students
For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor...
EMS memorial dedicated in Frankfort
Kenmont Road bridge in Perry County to be closed for bridge replacement
Stanford’s mayor named Wednesday Lillie McMullin Day. She turned 100 years old
City of Stanford holds parade for 100-year-old woman