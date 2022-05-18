Remote Area Medical asking for volunteers for free pop-up clinic in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will be hosting a free pop-up clinic in Hazard on June 11th and 12th.

RAM is asking for General Support Volunteers to help with the set-up and tear-down of the Clinic, and to help assist patients with registration and mobility.

RAM is also hosting a free pop-up clinic this weekend in Emory, VA. Medical services being offered include vision, dental, hearing, chest X-rays and more. '

The Emory clinic will be May 21st and 22nd.

Kim Faulkinbury is the Clinic Coordinator for the Emory and Hazard clinics.

“Our clinics are free to anyone and everyone that feels they need care, completely free. We do not ask for ID, income or insurance information, no social security number needed.” Said Faulkinbury.

The Hazard clinic will feature general medical, vision, dental, hearing, and women’s care.

“Our medical services actually vary a lot from clinic to clinic, and we are fortunate in the Hazard area to have a lot of resources that are coming to bare on the clinic.” She said.

Folks will also be able to get mental health counseling, as well as smoking cessation at the Hazard clinic.

Those interested in volunteering can go here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.