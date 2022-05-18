Pineville Police Department making effort to build relationship with young students

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pineville Police Department is working to build a healthy relationship with students throughout the community.

”The kids are our main goal, I mean we love the kids, we do anything we can do to help them,” Brandon Hollingsworth, Chief Deputy at Pineville Police Department said.

They supply students with school supplies at the beginning of every year, participate in shop with a cop around Christmas and help out with other community and school events.

”I’m also the K-9 handler here at Pineville Police Department, so I’ve taken the K-9 into the schools let the kids see the K-9 at work,” Deputy Hollingsworth said.

PPD also helps the older students at the high school learn life saving safety lessons.

”This year we put on the drunk driving for the seniors and juniors at the school just to show them what it’s like and to not take that chance of driving under the influence”

The police plan to continue these efforts in any school that will allow them to come talk to students.

