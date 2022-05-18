Advertisement

New job scam targets personal information using messaging app

The Better Business Bureau wants to warn people about a new job scam with a twist.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker has gotten multiple reports of a new job scam twist that involves downloading a messaging app called Telegram.

Telegram is an app that lets you encrypt your text messages, the BBB reported the scammer will offer you a job and ask you to download the app to continue talking about the job offer.

The scammer will ask you to complete a few interview questions to encourage you to give them your personal information, like your name, address, date of birth and banking information. If you give them this information, the scammer can steal your identity, according to Tony Binkley with the BBB.

“When you give out your banking account information, they have it and they can do anything they want with it,” he said. “They can take money out of it, they can pay bills out of your account, and they’ll even take it a step further and say hey send us a picture of your workspace and a check, we will get you set up in your home office”.

The BBB website explains how to avoid employment scams.

