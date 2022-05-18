Advertisement

Mark McKenzie wins in Johnson County primary election

By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark McKenzie officially secured his second term as Johnson County Judge-Executive in Tuesday’s primary election.

McKenzie gathered almost two-thirds of the votes in this year’s primary elections over his opponent Lyndon Butcher. He said the community support and trust have been humbling.

McKenzie also said he plans to continue numerous projects to help improve the quality of life in Johnson County.

“We’ve had several announcements in the last six to eight months about projects that are just difference makers for our community,” said McKenzie, “and we want to keep pushing those, but we’re just getting warmed up. We’re going to keep pushing these projects every day to try to improve the quality of life here.”

He added that he has learned a lot from his first term as Judge-Executive and will continue to learn and grow to better serve the county.

