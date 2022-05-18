Letcher Central’s Bodie Bentley signs with Alice Lloyd basketball

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cougar senior guard Bodie Bentley will continue his basketball career at Alice Lloyd College.

”They got a good team aspect about it and they move the ball really good. It just seems like a fun place to be at,” said Bentley. “It feels great, it’s what I’ve worked for my whole life, it’s a blessing.”

Bentley played in all 28 games for Letcher Central this season, racking up 244 points.

