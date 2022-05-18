Advertisement

KSP Post 9 revving up for benefit car show

By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 is inviting car enthusiasts to show off and show out in Pikeville this weekend, hosting the post’s second car show.

The outdoor car show kicks off behind Pikeville’s Applebee’s Saturday, with registration open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trooper Michael Coleman said the event is all about family fun and flashy cars, inviting the community out to admire the automobiles while raising money for Shop With a Trooper.

“We’d like this year to be even better than last year. The success we had last year, we would like to build off of that. Maybe bring in more cars. We’ve got door prizes, we got trophies,” said Coleman. “Just come down and enjoy the environment. You know, make a donation.”

Last year’s event brought out 130 cars and the post hopes to see more people pouring in this weekend. Trooper Coleman said more than 60 kids were able to shop for Christmas gifts with troopers because of the funds raised last year.

“Just know that all the money goes to a great cause, so these kids can have a Happy Christmas,” he said.

Door prizes, trophies, and more are on deck, with shirts for sale at the event. Cars can be registered for $20 each.

