Kenmont Road bridge in Perry County to be closed for bridge replacement

PERRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Beginning Monday, May 23, the bridge crossing the North Fork of the Kentucky River on Kenmont Road at Jeff in Perry County will be closed.

The bridge will remain closed until the replacement structure is complete enough to carry traffic.

A detour is available to drivers via Kenmont Road and KY 15.

Construction on the bridge is scheduled to be finished by August 23.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.