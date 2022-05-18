Advertisement

Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."(MGN)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Just call her Katy the Kentuckian!

Katy Perry said on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast that she has been happy living outside of the Hollywood Hills for the past month while her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, films an upcoming movie titled “Red Right Hand” with Andie MacDowell in Henry County.

“I’m living, like, in Kentucky and I have for almost a month now and that’s quite an amazing experience,” Perry said.

With their daughter Daisy, 1, Perry said she and Bloom have had a great time in the land of bourbon and horses, experiencing life with a fresh perspective.

“It reminds you that Hollywood is not America, and you need to remember that because I think you can understand people better,” Perry said.

Listen to Handler’s podcast here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones and his family speak to supporters after his re-election as Pike County...
‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible in multiple waves late Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center added several of our western counties to a level 2 out of 5 risk...
Strong to severe storms possible later today and tonight

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear comments on a “historic” moment in Ky. history
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena
The early morning update from the Storm Prediction Center pushed the level 2 out of 5 severe...
Severe weather chances continue today, heavy rain threat increases in the south
Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly
Knott County native Tyra Madison set to open for Nelly
A funeral was help to honor the life and service K-9 Link did for Eastern Kentucky
Pineville Police Department making effort to build relationship with young students