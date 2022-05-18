Jackson City’s Riley Turner signs with Alice Lloyd

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The primary election didn’t stop Jackson City Schools from celebrating one of their own.

Lady Tiger softball star Riley Turner signed her letter of intent to play for Alice Lloyd.

”It’s close to home and it reminds me of home really and they have a great program and I feel like they’re on the move to go up and do great things,” said Turner.

Turner has led the Lady Tigers with 30 hits and 22 stolen bases so far in the 2022 season.

