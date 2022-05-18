Advertisement

Jackson City’s Riley Turner signs with Alice Lloyd

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The primary election didn’t stop Jackson City Schools from celebrating one of their own.

Lady Tiger softball star Riley Turner signed her letter of intent to play for Alice Lloyd.

”It’s close to home and it reminds me of home really and they have a great program and I feel like they’re on the move to go up and do great things,” said Turner.

Turner has led the Lady Tigers with 30 hits and 22 stolen bases so far in the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
‘The roots of these hollers’: Eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson advances to American Idol Finale
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Makayla Collett
KSP uses DNA technology to solve cold case, identify missing EKY woman
Maggie Peterson
Maggie Peterson, known as Charlene Darling in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, dies at 81

Latest News

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 16, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Former UK basketball star Rajon Rondo accused of pulling gun on Louisville woman
Crystiana Couch signs with UPike
Perry Central’s Crystiana Couch signs with UPike Softball
Wolfe County's Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd.
Wolfe County’s Wilgus Tolson signs with Alice Lloyd