Hillbilly Hibachi actioning off Noah Thompson cutout for donation to Lawrence County High School

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Hillbilly Hibachi Facebook page shared a post about a unique fundraiser being put on by the food truck.

Those with the organization are auctioning of a one-of-one, life-size cutout of Noah Thompson, which is signed by the American Idol finalist.

The funds from the auction will be put towards new speakers for the Lawrence County High School choir.

The Auction ends June first, and you can place your bids on the Hillbilly Hibachi Facebook page.

Bidding starts at $100.

