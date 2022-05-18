Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 17, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are all the scores reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Rockcastle County 6, Casey County 0 (47th District)

Somerset 6, Pulaski County 3 (47th District)

Southwestern 11, McCreary Central 1 (48th District/6 innings)

Clay County 6, Jackson County 1 (49th District Championship)

Whitley County 14, Corbin 4 (50th District Championship/5 innings)

Knox Central 11, Barbourville 5 (51st District Championship)

Hazard 19, Leslie County 2 (54th District Championship/4 innings)

Johnson Central 3, Magoffin County 0 (57th District)

Paintsville 9, Martin County 1 (57th District)

Pikeville 10, Shelby Valley 4 (59th District Championship)

Belfry 12, Pike Central 2 (60th District Championship/5 innings)

SOFTBALL

North Laurel 11, Clay County 1 (49th District Championship/5 innings)

Corbin 3, South Laurel 2 (50th District Championship)

Wolfe County 2, Breathitt County 1 (55th District Championship)

Lee County 11, Owsley County 1 (56th District/6 innings)

Estill County 15, Powell County 0 (56th District)

Campbellsville 8, Somerset 6

Martin County 10, East Ridge 0 (5 innings)

Pikeville 8, Paintsville 2

Rockcastle County 18, Berea 3 (4 innings)

Somerset 9, Campbellsville 5

Southwestern 11, Lincoln County 1 (5 innings)

Tates Creek 9, Pulaski County 6

