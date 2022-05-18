High School Scoreboard - May 17, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are all the scores reported to WYMT and the KHSAA by 11:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Rockcastle County 6, Casey County 0 (47th District)
Somerset 6, Pulaski County 3 (47th District)
Southwestern 11, McCreary Central 1 (48th District/6 innings)
Clay County 6, Jackson County 1 (49th District Championship)
Whitley County 14, Corbin 4 (50th District Championship/5 innings)
Knox Central 11, Barbourville 5 (51st District Championship)
Hazard 19, Leslie County 2 (54th District Championship/4 innings)
Johnson Central 3, Magoffin County 0 (57th District)
Paintsville 9, Martin County 1 (57th District)
Pikeville 10, Shelby Valley 4 (59th District Championship)
Belfry 12, Pike Central 2 (60th District Championship/5 innings)
SOFTBALL
North Laurel 11, Clay County 1 (49th District Championship/5 innings)
Corbin 3, South Laurel 2 (50th District Championship)
Wolfe County 2, Breathitt County 1 (55th District Championship)
Lee County 11, Owsley County 1 (56th District/6 innings)
Estill County 15, Powell County 0 (56th District)
Campbellsville 8, Somerset 6
Martin County 10, East Ridge 0 (5 innings)
Pikeville 8, Paintsville 2
Rockcastle County 18, Berea 3 (4 innings)
Somerset 9, Campbellsville 5
Southwestern 11, Lincoln County 1 (5 innings)
Tates Creek 9, Pulaski County 6
