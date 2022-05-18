Free screening of “The Big Conn” at Mountain Arts Center

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg will screen two hours of the Apple TV+ documentary series, “The Big Conn” on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

WYMT has reported extensively on this scandal and the fallout from it.

A participant in the documentary, and victim of the scandal, Poe Stapleton will be at the screening and will share his story with WYMT on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.