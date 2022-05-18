Advertisement

Free screening of “The Big Conn” at Mountain Arts Center

The Mountain Arts Center is screening two hours of "The Big Conn" on Wednesday.
By Zak Hawke
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg will screen two hours of the Apple TV+ documentary series, “The Big Conn” on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

WYMT has reported extensively on this scandal and the fallout from it.

A participant in the documentary, and victim of the scandal, Poe Stapleton will be at the screening and will share his story with WYMT on Wednesday.

