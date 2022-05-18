‘A fighting chance for the future’: Pike County Judge-Executive re-elected

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones will continue to serve his community after a victory in Tuesday night’s primary election.

Jones won over opponent Prentis Adkins, bringing in 3,468 votes to Adkins’ 2,073. During his celebration at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Jones said it was a race that he is glad to see in the rearview. But now he hopes to focus on some of the things it brought up.

“We are working hard every single day to give Pike County a fighting chance for the future,” said Jones.

He said decisions made as a fiscal court, based on finances, required the “very, very hard and very painful” move to raise solid waste rates, which he hopes to address moving forward.

“Maybe I didn’t handle it right. Maybe I didn’t explain it,” Jones said. “We’re gonna fix some of these things.”

Being re-elected, he said, shows that the county wants his leadership to continue and he will use the time to continue investing in the area.

“I’m honored and I’m humbled to have been re-elected as county judge. And there’s some things I’ve got to work on in the next four years. There’s some things that I have to do different the next four years,” he said. “Maybe I’ve got some work to do in Phelps and Majestic, because the folks there feel like they’ve been left out. And in some ways they have.”

Jones said the voters deserve honesty, even in the face of hard decisions, and he believes he has made every decision because he believes it was the right thing to in moving the area forward.

With plans to break ground on the Wolfpit industrial site, the landfill expansion, and continued work on the trail systems, he said the future is in the works now and he is proud to be able to see the projects come to fruition.

