Advertisement

EMS memorial dedicated in Frankfort

For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor...
For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.

There will be at least 35 names placed on the new memorial once it is built in Frankfort. Wednesday’s service was the first since 2019. There has been an effort to build a permanent memorial for five years.

The service, which took place at the firefighter’s memorial, was meant to honor paramedics, EMTs, flight nurses, firefighters and others who died while helping those in there community. The hope is the service can soon take place at a new memorial.

People said it is important to have memorials to remember.

“Today, that is why this monument is so important. Someone comes up to this monument and says ‘Mom and dad, what does that mean?’ Let me tell you the sacrifice that men and women have given in EMS,” said James Hacker, Laurel County Ambulance, Inc.

The names of the 35 who have died, some recently, some decades ago, were read with the most recent being Mark Woodcock, an AirEvac Life team member who died this year because of COVID-19 he contracted while transporting a patient.

The EMS Memorial Board is currently reviewing the names of two additional names that could be added to the memorial.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Primary Election Day 2022
Kentuckians show up to vote across the mountains
Coal mining accident
Feds: Deadly EKY mining accident happened due to unresolved safety/inspection issues
Noah Thompson's homecoming parade
Louisa hosts celebration for ‘hometown hero’ Noah Thompson ahead of American Idol finale
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is running for his third term in the U.S. Senate.
AP: Sen. Rand Paul and Charles Booker to face off in November election
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead

Latest News

A funeral was help to honor the life and service K-9 Link did for Eastern Kentucky
Pineville Police Department making effort to build relationship with young students
Kenmont Road bridge in Perry County to be closed for bridge replacement
Stanford’s mayor named Wednesday Lillie McMullin Day. She turned 100 years old
City of Stanford holds parade for 100-year-old woman
Noah Thompson posing with his 1-of-1 cutout
Hillbilly Hibachi actioning off Noah Thompson cutout for donation to Lawrence County High School