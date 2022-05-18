Advertisement

Drones making a difference in the lives of Eastern Kentuckians

By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drones could make a huge difference in the lives of Eastern Kentuckians.

The USA Drone Port began its mission to provide needed supplies to people in March 2020.

”Electric was out, people weren’t able to get to the stores, there was a lot of information was missing for COVID relief and all,” said USA Drone Port Executive Director Bart Massey.

The drones were on display at a community health day in the Confluence area of Leslie County. That area is known for major flooding during heavy rain fall. The flooding leaves people living the area stranded without food, water and medical help.

”Here, what our mission has been, is to get the information out to the community,” he said. “So we can do that through dropping pamphlets or use microphones on the drones.”

USA Drone Port and the UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health are partnering in drone research. Those with the Center of Excellence asked community members how they feel about drones helping provide telemedicine.

”Part of the questions we’ll ask, what if you could have your medication delivered to you instead of going and getting it,” Massey said. “So there’s things that could lead into the future of drones and what drone delivery may end up being.”

The USA Drone Port also showcased its new mobile command center.

”Inside that you’ve got the command center with computers,” he said. “You’ve got all the electronics that feed that information and data in there so they’re able to control and learn.”

