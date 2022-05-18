Community members gather for new LKLP Intergenerational Facility ribbon cutting cermony

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From six weeks old to 65, the new LKLP Intergenerational Facility cares for a broad range of individuals.

“Its just a great thing to see us grow and reach out to all the people in the area,” said Corbitt Mullins, Chairman of the LKLP Board.

The new facility houses Perry County’s Early Head Start, Head Start and the Compassionate Hearts Adult Day Healthcare all under one roof.

“Kids that age that can at least see elderly people that need care pretty much the same as they do,” said Mullins. “I hope they make that connection.”

Community leaders and LKLP representatives gathered on Wednesday to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility, aiming to share with the community what this facility has to offer.

“Luckily having this large facility, moving all of our head starts that have been spread across the county into one location, made it more convenient to have a much larger facility to provide more services,” said Rick Baker, Executive Director of LKLP Community Action.

The building these programs are now housed in was once home to a primary care center. Those with LKLP said they were happy to breath life back into a vacant space.

“It would have been such a loss if the building had just sat empty and nothing move into it so, I’m just so pleased we were able to get into the building and convert it into what we’ve got today,” added Mullins.

Baker added that Wednesday also marks the national Head Start Program’s 57th anniversary.

