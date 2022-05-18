Chris Brewer wins Harlan County Sheriff Republican candidate

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s primary election had a total of 5,076 votes when the polls closed.

Chris Brewer was elected the Republican candidate over the present sheriff Leslie E. “Smitty” Smith.

Brewer won the primary 57.56% to 42.44%.

He celebrated at the Harlan County Courthouse with family, friends and supporters after the results were announced, but is ready to get back to campaigning for the election in November.

”There’s a lot of people that we did not get to see throughout the process, I tried my best, Harlan’s a big county. Just looking forward to hitting the trails and spreading the message of how we’re going to take our communities back here in Harlan County,” Brewer said.

Brewer will face the Democratic candidate, Mike Lunsford in November in the Harlan County Sheriff’s race.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.