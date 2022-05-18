Breathitt County wraps up 2022 primary elections

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All votes are in for the 2022 Primary elections in Breathitt County.

County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble has won the Democratic Primary. The results were:

Noble: 1,646

Estill Mcintosh: 1,100

Ellis Tincher: 931

Paula Clemons-Combs: 246

Calvin Saum II: 236.

Former Judge-Executive Harvey Jason Richardson won the Republican primary for County Judge Executive, receiving over 66 percent of the vote.

The two will face off in November.

John Hollan will be re-elected as County Sheriff after beating out Ray Clemons by more than 400 votes in the Democratic primary. With no Republican candidates, Hollan will automatically win the election in November.

